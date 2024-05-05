Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.68 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $75.68 million and approximately $695,620.72 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

