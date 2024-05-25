Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance
LSTA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
