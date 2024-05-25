KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.82.

KREF stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

