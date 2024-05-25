Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $530.00 at Loop Capital

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.09.

TYL opened at $492.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $500.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,935. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

