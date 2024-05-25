Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,824,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

