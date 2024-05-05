Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.77. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.66% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.