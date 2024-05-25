Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Agora updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agora Price Performance

API opened at $2.58 on Friday. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

