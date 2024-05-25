JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $211.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.