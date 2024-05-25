StockNews.com Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after buying an additional 697,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

