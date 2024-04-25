Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

