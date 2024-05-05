LSV Asset Management Sells 62,095 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $260,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 32,654 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 1,688,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,879. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

