Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 2,791,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

