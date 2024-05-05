Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

NYSE PAC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.99. 20,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.