Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.90. 30,880,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

