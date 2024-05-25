TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,532,914. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

