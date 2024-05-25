Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACHC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 649,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,506. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

