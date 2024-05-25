TCW Group Inc. Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of RH worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,295,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $23,318,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.71. 661,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,789. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.07 and its 200 day moving average is $272.78. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

