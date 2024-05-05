SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

SolarWinds Trading Up 1.0 %

SolarWinds stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

