Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.62% of Amdocs worth $270,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.3 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 660,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

