ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Up 6.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.76. 187,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 376,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ECN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1698944 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. 18.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.