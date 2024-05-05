Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. 217,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.15 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.