Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. 217,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.15 and a twelve month high of $241.38.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
