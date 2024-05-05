Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $20.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

