Hedera Trading Up 3.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $106.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00058222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11078295 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $117,941,064.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

