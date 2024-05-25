Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

