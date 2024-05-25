BMO Capital Markets Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.22.

NYSE AEM opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

