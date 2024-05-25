Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Meta Platforms by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,012,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

