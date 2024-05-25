Analysts Set Expectations for Cresco Labs Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%.
Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.08.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
