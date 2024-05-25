StockNews.com Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

