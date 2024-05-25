StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mexco Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

