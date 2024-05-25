Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.75.

TSE ERO opened at C$31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

