Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,374 ($30.17).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,221 ($28.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,169.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company has a market capitalization of £37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,847.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,769.23%.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

