Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,374 ($30.17).
Compass Group Stock Performance
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,769.23%.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
