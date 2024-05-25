Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.66) to GBX 4,921 ($62.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.28) price target for the company.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Cranswick Increases Dividend

LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,460 ($56.69) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,143.58 ($39.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,480 ($56.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,891.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,003.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,489.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,270.97). In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total value of £54,397 ($69,137.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

