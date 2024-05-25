Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 265 ($3.37).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 216.15 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.99. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.90 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 831.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

