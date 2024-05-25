National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. TheStreet cut National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in National Bank by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,537,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

