Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Assura to an add rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assura stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($409.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,752. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

