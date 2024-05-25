Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Assura to an add rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Assura Trading Up 0.8 %
Assura Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Assura
In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($409.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,752. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
