12,725 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 543,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 306,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 145,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000.

NYSEARCA IBDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 111,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,888. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

