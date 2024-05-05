StockNews.com Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 693,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,957. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

