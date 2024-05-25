Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
VRA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,214. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
