KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.96 on Friday, reaching $779.06. 548,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,230. KLA has a 1-year low of $418.12 and a 1-year high of $790.52. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

