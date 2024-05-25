Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $78.62 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $78,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 136,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.25. 2,851,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.