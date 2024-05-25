Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.24. 661,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.15.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

