iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 381.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $73,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. 3,767,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

