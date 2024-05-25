Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 184,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $170,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.61 and a 52 week high of $348.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

