Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.41. 938,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

