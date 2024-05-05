Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 8,501,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

