Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

