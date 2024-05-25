Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.