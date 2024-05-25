Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,932. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

