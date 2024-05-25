Dynatrace’s (DT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 2,571,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dynatrace by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

