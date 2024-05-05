Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.12. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2,107 shares.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

