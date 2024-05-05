DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 35,101 shares trading hands.

DriveItAway Stock Up 57.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

DriveItAway Company Profile

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

